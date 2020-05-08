Inmate at Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An inmate at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19, said Cuyahoga County officials.
After the juvenile began experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, Cuyahoga County officials said they contacted University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.
Officials added the juvenile is now in medical isolation and the Juvenile Detention Center is following safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ohio Department of Health.
