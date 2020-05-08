Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio governor: Restaurants, bars to fully reopen on May 21
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says bars and restaurants can fully reopen in two weeks on May 21. The governor said Thursday that outside dining can begin a few days earlier on May 15. The dining reopening comes with limits, including a party limit of 10 and spacing between tables at restaurants. The governor says barbers and hair salons can also reopen May 15. DeWine's update came as Ohio reported that more than 1.1 million people have filed unemployment claims in the past seven weeks, with more than 61,000 jobless claims filed for the week ending May 2.
TEENAGER FOUND SLAIN
Bail set at $1M for man charged in Ohio teen's 1987 murder
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (AP) — Bail has been set at $1 million for a man charged in the murder of a teenager whose body was found near an outdoor music venue in Ohio more than three decades ago. Sixty-seven-year-old James Zastawnik, of Cleveland, was arraigned Thursday in Stow municipal court and did not enter a plea to his felony murder charge. It’s not known if he’s retained an attorney. The hearing came a day after he was charged in the December 1987 death of 17-year-old Barbara Blatnik. Police said the charges were “based on new evidence that was provided through advancements in DNA technology.”
VATICAN-OHIO-SEX ABUSE
US bishop resigns; didn't speak up on priest accused of rape
VATICAN CITY (AP) — A Roman Catholic bishop in Cincinnati has resigned after not going to his superiors with concerns about a priest who now is set to be tried on charges that he raped a boy. The Vatican announced Thursday that Pope Francis recently accepted the resignation of Auxiliary Bishop Joseph R. Binzer. The Archdiocese of Cincinnati noted that Binzer had already been removed as director of priest personnel “after he failed to bring past concerns about Father Geoffrey Drew’s conduct to the attention of Archbishop Dennis Schnurr." Drew has pleaded not guilty to raping the boy in the 1980s and 1990s.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOSING CENTENARIANS
Venerable but vulnerable: Centenarians hit hard by virus
BOSTON (AP) — The oldest Americans — people who are 100 or older — are among the most vulnerable in the coronavirus pandemic. Reliable estimates of the numbers of centenarians who have died are elusive. That's mainly because most state and government health agencies that track deaths lump them into an 85-and-older demographic. But newspaper death notices and other anecdotal evidence suggest the outbreak is exacting a grim toll among centenarians. In tiny Rhode Island alone, eight have lost their lives to COVID-19. Those who study elders who have achieved extreme longevity say society as a whole is diminished by their deaths.
TROOPER-SEXUAL MISCONDUCT CASE
Former trooper gets 3-year prison sentence for sex charges
EATON, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio state trooper convicted of sex crimes against several women in the course of his work and against a minor female has been sentenced to three years in prison. A judge handed down the term Wednesday. But 45-year-old Christopher Ward will not have to go to prison yet due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. It’s not clear when he might start serving his sentence. Prosecutors had argued at trial that the former state trooper from Eaton used his position of authority to sexually abuse the women. He was convicted on several counts last December but acquitted of other related allegations.
TOLEDO UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT
Search firm to find interim leader for University of Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The University of Toledo has selected a search firm to find a temporary replacement for its outgoing president. The school’s board of trustees announced Wednesday that AGB Search will be paid $30,000 to do the work. School officials hope the interim leader can shadow Sharon Gaber before she leaves in July to become chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. The search firm specializes in finding outside candidates, but Toledo University officials said internal candidates will also be considered and vetted by the company. Gaber announced her plans to resign late last month. She became the university's president in July 2015.
DEATH PENALTY-OHIO
Ohio parole board recommends mercy for condemned inmate
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Parole Board has recommended mercy for a condemned inmate convicted of setting a Cleveland man on fire in a 1986 robbery. Death row prisoner Gregory Lott is scheduled for execution on May 27, 2021. Records show Lott broke into John McGrath’s home, doused him with flammable lamp oil, set him on fire, ransacked his home and then stole McGrath’s car. The victim died 10 days after the attack. The parole board on Friday ruled 6-2 against execution for Lott, citing opposition to Lott's execution from McGrath's family. Gov. Mike DeWine has the final say.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-BAR EXAM
Virus won't nix release of July bar exam materials to states
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The group that develops the bar exam says sufficient interest exists to go forward with releasing materials for the July bar exam. Only 19 states and jurisdictions had announced by the Tuesday deadline set by the National Conference of Bar Examiners that they plan to cancel or postpone the summer exam, a spokeswoman said Wednesday. The rest are either going forward or remain undecided. The conference had raised the possibility it might cancel the July test, because it requires hundreds of students and monitors to gather in one place, potentially spreading COVID-19. That left 46,000 law students and lawyers in limbo.
POLICE CHASE-TODDLERS IN CAR
Police: Man with 2 toddlers in car leads officers on chase
ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man who led police on a chase with two toddlers in his car was captured shortly after he drove into Cleveland and then tried to flee on foot. The chase began in Elyria Tuesday afternoon, after police received reports of shots fired by a man who had driven away in a car. Officers soon spotted the vehicle, but authorities say the driver, nineteen-year-old Dvon Clark of Garfield Heights, refused to stop. After eventually driving into Cleveland, authorities say Clark got out of the vehicle and tried to run off on foot but was soon captured. The toddlers, ages 1 and 2, were not injured.
ELECTION 2020-OHIO
Ohio elections chief pushes for changes before fall vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose says Ohio needs to take the application process for mail-in ballots online, agree to pay postage on return applications and ballots and make other voting-law changes to assure the presidential election runs smoothly in November. He told The Associated Press on Tuesday he's begun lobbying lawmakers on the need to act quickly. Other changes LaRose proposes would shift the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot to a full week before the election rather than the Saturday before, and bolster financial support to counties for equipment and added staff. Ohio's primary is delayed because of the coronavirus.