Man dies after being shot in chest at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirmed a 39-year-old man has died after he was shot in the chest at a gas station Thursday night.
The shooting happened at the HP Gas Station on East 140th Street and Kinsman Avenue around 11 p.m., according to police.
When officers arrived, they said they saw multiple vehicles leaving and the victim lying on the ground.
EMS transported him to University Hospitals, where he died.
His name is not being released at this time.
Witnesses told Cleveland police, the victim and the suspect were in the parking lot of the gas station in separate vehicles.
After the shooting, the murderer drove away in a bronze Buick Regal.
The Buick was later recovered crashed into a tree in the 13000 block of Melzer Avenue.
Police said a gun was found in the car.
There are no arrests.
