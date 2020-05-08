1 new death reported in Cleveland due to COVID-19; 21 new confirmed cases citywide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Friday there is one new death due to coronavirus, which brings the total to 40 dead. There is also 21 new confirmed cases in the city, which brings the total to 900 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the patient who died was a man in his 70′s.
The age range of cases is from less than one year old to their 90’s, health officials said. The new cases include males and females, whose ages range from their teens to their 60s. CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.
As of today, there are more than 21,969 confirmed cases and 1,185 fatalities in Ohio. There are more than 1.28 million confirmed cases and 77,000 deaths in the United States.
The city of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
View the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. The county releases an updated map each Friday.
In order to protect the individuals’ privacy, the Cleveland Department of Public Health will not be releasing any additional demographic information related to any COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
