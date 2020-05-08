North Canton restaurant puts up shower curtains to socially distance tables

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Urban daytime eatery Twisted Citrus in North Canton is complying with state orders to socially distance tables by putting up clear shower curtains between them.
Twisted Citrus told their fans on Facebook, “We are completely sanitized, repainted & have installed dividers to help keep guests socially distanced when we are ready to open!”
The clear vinyl curtains separate the tables while maintaining the open atmosphere of the dining space.
The curtains are suspended from the ceiling and cascade down to the backs of the dining chairs.
The tables have been turned to face back to back and perpendicular to the booths along the wall to create more space between them.
The new table layout also reduces the seating capacity in the restaurant from 72 to 55.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine outlined guidelines that restaurants must follow before beginning service again as early as May 15.
The Governor announced during Thursday’s briefing that outside dining can resume Friday, May 15, while inside service can continue the following week, starting May 21.
Twisted Citrus will open their patios for outside dining on May 15 with their full menu available to order.
They are also accepting reservations, which can be made by calling (330) 305-9680.
Some of the guidelines restaurants must follow include:
- Seating must be arranged to follow social distancing practices, whether through six feet of spacing or by a physical barrier
- Staff will be expected to wash hands frequently; not all will be required to wear gloves and masks
- Open areas where customers congregate must remain closed, including dance floors and activity spaces
- Customers are asked to self-monitor health and not enter a restaurant if symptoms are shown
- Buffet-style dining will be served by restaurant staff
Bars can reopen as long as the recommendations for restaurants are followed.
The Governor said he has been conferring with several working groups and health officials tasked with establishing recommendations for businesses, which also include gyms and child care facilities, to resume operations again.
