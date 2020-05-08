Northeast Ohio lawyer honors first responders with song during coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Michael Rendon is an immigration and criminal lawyer in Northeast Ohio.
But in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, he has a thank you message in the form of music.
Rendon also sings and plays guitar for his band Gringo Stew, and recently published a new video titled “For You.”
“I just felt like I wanted to say something to the people that have been working so hard,” Rendon said.
Rendon has been writing and playing his own music for years, and originally wrote “For You” as a comfort song for victims of sexual assault.
But, the lawyer decided to republish his story to honor doctors, lawyers, and all emergency personnel that have worked during the crisis.
“They’ve put themselves out there in places like New York where they don’t even have to," he explained, "That’s really admirable, commendable and I take my hat off to them.”
Despite his background as an immigration lawyer, Rendon has received praise and support from even regular citizens, regardless of political view or upbringing.
“If we’re going to survive this, we need to come together and put politics aside,” he said.
While he doesn’t believe that everyone needs his song, he hopes it can serve as encouragement for whoever needs it.
“Anything my song can do to help people during this time, to me, is important," he added.
