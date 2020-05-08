Northeast Ohio Weather: Bitterly cold ending to the work week, lake effect snows overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Is it February or is it May?
I can assure you that it’s May, but it definitely does not feel like it.
Temperatures will only be in the 40s and the wind chill will only be in the 30s today.
A few passing, light rain and snow showers are possible.
Here is Friday’s 19 First Alert Weather School:
The wind is forecast to ramp up this afternoon with gusts to 35 mph at times.
Near-record cold is expected tonight as we dip well in the 30s.
Some inland temperatures fall into the upper 20s.
A Freeze Warning remains in effect for all of northern Ohio.
Lake effect snow bands are in the forecast, especially overnight and into tomorrow morning.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.