Northeast Ohio Weather: Freeze Warning in effect tonight, lake effect snow overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What a fascinating day of weather.
(By fascinating I mean terribly cold and ugly for May, but interesting from a meteorological perspective.)
We’ve received numerous reports of snowfall today, and we’ve seen some ourselves.
In case you missed it, here is Friday’s 19 First Alert Weather School:
Back to the forecast, additional passing, light lake effect rain and snow showers are on the docket for this afternoon and the early evening hours.
As temperatures fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s overnight, lake effect snow bands will make their way across the area.
Due to the unseasonable cold, the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for tonight.
If you have agricultural interests, please cover your plants.
Wrap, drain, or drip outdoor water pipes.
Bring pets inside.
The cold weather will be hanging around for Saturday.
Highs will only climb into the mid 40s.
With strong winds from the west at 10 - 20 mph sustained, it will feel as if it’s in the 30s all day.
Light lake effect snow showers will move through during the morning.
As we “warm” into the 40s, rain may mix with snow from time to time.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.