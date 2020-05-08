Northeast Ohio Weather: Only in the 40s today, windy afternoon, and a few showers around

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are tracking low pressure that will move across central Ohio this morning. A few showers will be around with this system along and south of the US-30 corridor between Mansfield and the Canton areas. Rainfall amounts will be light. Plenty of cloud cover in place today and this unseasonably cold air continues to build in. Temperatures will hold steady in the 40s to near 50 degrees. The wind is forecast to ramp up this afternoon with gusts to 35 mph at times. It will get cold enough for a few lake effect showers this afternoon. We think the shower threat will start between Toledo and Sandusky then track east. Near record cold is expected tonight as we dip well in the 30s. Some inland temperatures fall into the upper 20s. Lake effect snow bands are in the forecast, especially overnight.