Ohio bishops announce plan to resume public mass later this month

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Catholic Conference of Ohio, the state’s conference of Catholic bishops, announced a plan that will allow a “soft opening” date later this month for resuming the public weekday masses.
Protocols will be put in place to help ensure that public mass can be achieved safely, according to a press release from the conference.
The announcement comes as Gov. Mike DeWine’s “Responsible Restart Ohio Plan” is implemented.
“...Bishops of Ohio have agreed that each diocese will determine a soft opening date later in May granting permission for the public celebration of weekday Mass/liturgy, where it can be achieved safely -- and where pastorally possible -- with less than 50% occupancy of the church building, respecting social distancing,” the bishops said in a joint letter on May 8.
Their plan suggests the gradual return of mass, and prepares for the weekend of May 30-31, when Sunday mass can be held publicly.
“During the next few weeks, we will be working with our pastors and diocesan pastoral staffs to prepare for a soft opening of public celebration of weekday Mass/liturgy,” the bishops said. “To this end, we ask our pastors with their parish staffs to prepare to implement a rigorous effort to fulfill guidelines, which will be forthcoming from each diocese/eparchy, to include maintaining social distancing, recommendations to provide a safe environment, and instructions for the distribution of holy Communion.”
