Ohio bishops announce plan to resume public mass later this month

“During the next few weeks, we will be working with our pastors and diocesan pastoral staffs to prepare for a soft opening of public celebration of weekday Mass/liturgy,” the bishops said. “To this end, we ask our pastors with their parish staffs to prepare to implement a rigorous effort to fulfill guidelines, which will be forthcoming from each diocese/eparchy, to include maintaining social distancing, recommendations to provide a safe environment, and instructions for the distribution of holy Communion.”