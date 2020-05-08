Parma Heights man with dementia drove away from home and is missing, police report

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ronald Keating, who suffers from dementia, drove away from his York Road home at about 5 p.m. Thursday and hasn’t been seen since, according to Parma Heights Police.
Keating, 70, is driving a black 2009 Ford Escape, with license plate number GTG8721.
Keating is 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black Russell pants, and black Brooks tennis shoes.
If you see Mr. Keating, call 911 immediately.
