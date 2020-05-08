2 people die in Stark County house fire

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were killed in an early morning house fire Friday in Canton Township.
Stark County Sheriff George Maier said deputies and firefighters were called to the home at 2706 Sherr Ave. SE at 4:39 a.m.
Firefighters found both the victims inside the badly damaged home.
According to Maier, the identifies of the victims is undetermined at this time.
Firefighters and the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the blaze.
Anyone with information is asked to call 300-430-3800.
