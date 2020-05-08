Public companies with big salaries cashing in on small business loans in Ohio

“We passed PPP to get small businesses help and certainty. The Administration is failing them – they botched this. They failed to get people answers quickly, and they failed to make sure money wasn’t going to huge businesses. Thousands of Ohio small businesses have gotten help – but not nearly enough. I’ve demanded the Administration reduce wait times, hire more staff, get this money out the door more quickly. I will continue to hold the Trump Administration accountable and stand up for Ohioans.”