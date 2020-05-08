Put-in-Bay launches gradual reopening plan amid covid-19 pandemic

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WOIO) - Put-in-Bay officials will gradually reopen the island in the coming weeks, now that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has given bars and restaurants the green light to resume business.
The Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce posted plans to Facebook on Friday, with the following need-to-know dates:
May 9 - Some private marinas will accept reservations.
May 11 - The Miller Ferry will begin its seven-day-a-week hourly schedule.
May 15 - The village docks will open, and golf cart rentals will resume.
May 21 - Bars and restaurants will be open for dine-in, and will abide by state guidelines.
The chamber told guests to be prepared to wear face coverings at times while on the island, and businesses are stocking up on cleaning supplies and protective equipment.
Other safeguards will be installed as well, according to the chamber’s statement.
Read the chamber’s full statement, below:
