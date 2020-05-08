St. Vincent-St. Mary High School creates plan for in-person graduation with social distancing

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - This pandemic has been particularly tough for our high school seniors.
A lot of those fun coming-of-age events have been postponed or canceled altogether, but one Akron high school came up with a way for students to still walk the stage and get their diplomas, safely.
It is not going to be your typical graduation ceremony, but St. Vincent-St. Mary spent a lot of time crafting a plan that will allow students and teachers to have some closure in a safe way.
The celebration will start in front of the high school, where students can hop out of their cars with their families to take photos at a class of 2020 sign.
It is Kimberlee Gorr’s first year as principal at St. Vincent St. Mary. She was determined to come up with a way for seniors to have more than just a virtual graduation ceremony.
“This is a heartbreaking year for our seniors,” said Gorr. “So many important events that generally fall in the spring that you look forward to for years with students participating in athletics and our spring musical, our spring band and chorus concerts, the prom, all of these events that our students look forward to all four years. So, to have those things taken away and to not get closure has been very difficult.”
On June 1, all 123 seniors will graduate in person.
“Where the cars line up to get the picture taken in front of the sign, we are going to have a DJ just kind of playing fun party music, making it a very lively atmosphere," explained Gorr.
Principal Gorr said they worked closely with the city to shut down the streets that run through campus.
“It’s been a pretty agonizing process we’ve come up with several plans and each time we thought we were ready to roll it out something came up that that wasn’t gonna work or we weren’t gonna be allowed to do that," Gorr said. "When we were finally able to get approval and permits to do that it was very exciting.”
Students will take pictures at a sign and then get back in their cars and drive to the stage.
“Students will then, in front of the stage, be able to get out of their car. Again their family is allowed to stand out front," Gorr said. “They will come on stage to receive their diploma. We’ll announce their name any recognitions or awards they have received, pause for a photograph.”
All students and staff will be required to wear masks. After they get their diploma they will get back in their cars and drive off campus.
“Once they get back to their car they will proceed out of campus and lining the streets, of course 6-8 feet apart, will be the faculty members that they can see one last time," Gorr said.
All of the students have signed up for time slots. The event will take place over five hours to help with traffic and ensure social distancing.
“So, while this isn’t the traditional kind of high 5, hug closure to graduation, they will at least get a chance to see all of those teachers cheering for them along the sidelines," Gorr said. "We’re encouraging our teachers to make signs for our students just something for our students to know how much we appreciate them and how much they are loved.”
The principal said they will also have a more formal ceremony online; that will include the valedictorian’s speech as well as other speakers.
As far as prom goes, it has been rescheduled for early July as of now.
They are waiting on more direction from the governor before they make any final plans.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.