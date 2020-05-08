Three nurses from the same family serving on the front lines of COVID-19 at Summa Health in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Three members of the same family are among the many COVID-19 front line caregivers at Summa Health System – Akron Campus.
“It’s the perfect time to be a nurse,” said Bobby Watson, the newest nurse of the bunch with one year of experience. “It’s kind of what we signed up for.”
Watson is RN on the COVID-19 floor at the hospital. His sister, Chelsea Bisirri, a nurse with five years experience, works with stroke patients on the same campus.
“I’m very proud of them,” their mother, Cheryl Watson, told 19 News. “Without hesitation, they didn’t even think twice about [doing their job].”
“It’s not like I’m scared, [but] am I worried about their safety? Yeah. A little bit. Every day,” she added.
But Cheryl gets it. She’s also on the COVID-19 floor at the same hospital. She’s a unit director, now with 27 years of experience.
“It’s really nice to have family to support you,” Bisirri said.
“It’s a fortunate situation to be with family at this time,” Bobby added.
Cheryl said her mother -- Bobby and Chelsea’s grandmother -- worries about all of them working on the front lines.
“It kind of struck me then,” Cheryl recalled. “Yeah I’m worried about my children. But I also trust them.”
She’s referring to proper safety procedures, which is especially important to Bisirri, who has a nearly 2-year-old daughter at home.
Bobby’s girlfriend, Morgan Youngblood, is also a nurse. She also works on the COVID-19 floor.
They met in high school but she said she does not come from a medical family.
“Getting to be a part of their family in that aspect is nice because I can relate to them and vent about what’s going on,” Youngblood said.
While they all value their time together, and working in the same industry, they realize they’re a part of something bigger.
“I’m very proud and honored to be part of the nursing team around the world,” said Cheryl.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.