Tri-C police cadets resume face-to-face training 7 weeks after the COVID-19 crisis started

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) police cadets have resumed their face-to-face training, seven weeks after suspending on-site instruction because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
They are the first group to restart classes on campus since Tri-C stopped all in-person instruction in March.
Cadets and teachers must wear masks or face shields and have their temperatures taken when they arrive.
Cadets are seated at least six feet apart in the classroom and school officials said there is also plenty of sanitizer.
“Our cadets were excited to return and pursue their career ambitions,” Tri-C’s Dean of Public Safety Clayton Harris said. “They’re needed now, and we’re doing everything we can to allow them to complete their training so they can serve the community.”
Tri-C has a total of 51 police cadets.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.