Virus restrictions reimposed amid patchwork re-openings

Jeff Guebara gets his hair cut by Roman Naumenko at Uptown Barbershop Friday, May 8, 2020, in Phoenix. Hair salons and barbershops across Arizona began reopening Friday after being closed for more than a month by order of the governor due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak. Clients will not be returning to the same businesses as most will be implementing social distancing measures like making people wait in their car. (Source: AP Photo/Matt York/AP)