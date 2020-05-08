19-year-old Elyria woman accused of murdering 20-year-old woman

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old Elyria woman is being held without bond, after police said she killed another woman.
Elyria police were called out to a home in the 1800 Middle Ave. around 7:35 a.m. Friday.
When they arrived, they found Isis Deray Bennett Jones, 20, suffering from stab wounds.
EMS transported Jones to University Hospital Elyria Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.
Police have charged Eboni McElroy with aggravated murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.
McElroy will be arraigned on May 11.
Police have not released a motive.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.