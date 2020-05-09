Akron Police need help identifying suspect who stole victim’s motorcycle

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police need your help in identifying a suspect who stole a victim’s motorcycle during a Craiglist buy on the 1600 block of Mohawk Avenue.
Akron Police said the victim had posted the bike for sale on Craigslist and the suspect contacted him about possibly buying it. The suspect arrived in a white sedan with a female driver. The suspect asked if he could take the bike for a test drive, which the victim allowed, and the suspect never came back with the bike.
Here is the picture of the victim’s motorcycle that was stolen -- a 2007 Honda Shadow Spirit (OH – 53ZCH) from his home.
The only information the victim has on the suspect is that he said his name was “Mike," police said.
If you have any information or are able to identify the suspect, please call Akron Police Detective M. Joyner at (330) 375-2530; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at (330) 434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.
If you see the suspect, do not approach; call 911.
