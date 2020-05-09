Cedar Point shares special message on what would have been Opening Day

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday was the scheduled date where ride warriors were supposed to pack Cedar Point for the first time this spring.
But since the coronavirus crisis postponed Opening Day, Cedar Point Vice President and GM Jason McClure shared a special message with the public:
“Our associates poured endless amounts of time and passion into preparing an anniversary celebration that would be special for our 150th season. In fact, now that we’ve made that decision, they have a renewed energy to prepare a celebration to the scale it was initially intended next year.
Cedar Point remains committed to its purpose: to make people happy, and we all need happy a little more than ever now. And we’re making plans to do so later this year, welcome our guests as soon as it is safe for them and our associates. Safety will always be Cedar Point’s priority."
Cedar Point was supposed to celebrate the 150th anniversary season in 2020, but McClure said the celebration, “along with its attractions and festivities such as the Snake River Expedition ride, Town Hall Museum and Celebrate 150 Spectacular immersive nighttime parade and show will be postponed to 2021.”
Cedar Point also discussed potential changes for the upcoming 2020 season due to new state safety standards that put the opening date on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.
These changes may include:
- limiting park capacity
- implementing social distancing guidelines
- allowing guests to reserve a spot in line remotely
- stepping up cleaning and sanitization efforts
In addition to season passes for 2020 remaining valid once the park is able to safely do so, benefits will also be extended through 2021 according to pass type.
- 2020 Season Passes and purchased 2020 Season Pass Add-On Products (if applicable) will be valid for the remainder of 2020 when our park is able to reopen.
- Additionally, we will extend the validity dates for current 2020 Season Passes* (as well as purchased 2020 Season Pass Add-On Products) through the 2021 Season according to pass type.
- For 2020 Season Passholders participating in our Easy Pay Program, monthly billing has been suspended as of April 8, 2020, and will remain suspended while the park is closed. When the park reopens, billing will resume. Passholders will need to be current on payments to receive both 2020 and 2021 Season Pass admission and associated benefits.
Guests with prepaid single-day tickets should contact Cedar Point for additional information.
