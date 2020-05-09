Cleveland Gang Impact Unit investigating triple shooting by house party

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed the Gang Impact Unit is investigating after three people were shot by a house party with juveniles on scene on Friday night.
According to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, officers were sent to the 1000 block of East 78th Street for shots fired.
When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man in a nearby field with a gunshot wound and administered first aid until EMS took him to University Hospitals, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Sgt. Ciaccia said a second victim was found in the driveway of the home with a gunshot wound to his head and leg.
It is unknown how old he was.
Police said officers also gave him first aid before EMS also took him to University Hospitals.
According to Sgt. Ciaccia, police later learned a 31-year-old man was also shot when a car dropped him off at Southpoint Hospital.
While officers were on scene, a large number of people exited the house party, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
The report said multiple witnesses reported hearing shots but did not see the shooting.
Sgt. Ciaccia said multiple juveniles were at the scene of the shooting and released to sober caretakers.
The Gang Impact Unit assisted with the investigation and firearms were taken from the homes.
Police confirmed no arrests have been made.
