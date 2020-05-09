Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Virus has killed 500 Ohio nursing home residents in 3 weeks
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The toll from the coronavirus inside Ohio's nursing homes continues to climb. The state's health department says close to 500 residents of long-term care centers have died in the past three weeks. That’s nearly double the total reported for the previous two weeks. The Ohio Department of Health says the increase in deaths could be attributed to a significant jump or a backlog of cases being added this past week. Seven counties across the state have seen more than 30 deaths at long-term care centers since mid-April. Toledo and Lucas County reported the most, with 65 nursing home deaths.
AP-US-OHIO-STATE-TEAM-DOCTOR
$41M settlement by Ohio State covers 162 of doc's accusers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University will pay about $41 million to settle a dozen lawsuits by 162 men alleging decades-old sexual abuse and mistreatment by a team doctor, Richard Strauss. The school previously announced a settlement had been reached with about half of the roughly 350 accusers who sued, but details on the cost weren't made public until Friday. Individual payments will vary. Scores more men still have pending lawsuits over school officials' failure to stop Strauss despite concerns raised during his tenure. The doctor died in 2005. No one has publicly defended him since the allegations arose two years ago.
SLAYING-WITNESS RECANTS
Cleveland paying $18M to 3 wrongfully imprisoned for murder
CLEVELAND (AP) — Three men who spent decades locked up for a 1975 killing they didn't commit will receive a combined $18 million from the city of Cleveland. The city’s settlement agreement with Rickey Jackson, Wiley Bridgeman and his brother Kwame Ajamu is the largest reached in Ohio in a police misconduct case, according to their lawyers. The men are now in their 60s and have maintained their innocence, saying they were victims of a police department that would do anything to close a case, even at the expense of innocent black men. They were cleared of the crime in 2014. City officials aren’t commenting on the settlement.
HOUSE FIRE-TWO KILLED
2 people, dog killed when fire roars through Ohio home
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A fast-moving fire roared through a northeastern Ohio home early Friday, killing two people. The fire in Canton Township was reported around 3:45 a.m. by a passer-by. Authorities say the home was engulfed in flames when emergency responders arrived. The two victims were found in the home and were pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 6 a.m., but their names have not been released. A small dog also died in the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. But authorities said it did not appear to be suspicious.
WINTRY WEATHER
Polar vortex could bring rare May snow, low temps to US East
BOSTON (AP) — The northeastern U.S. is about to get a cold spring farewell from winter’s bad boy, the polar vortex, which could bring rare May snowfall and record-low temperatures to some areas over the Mother’s Day weekend. The National Weather Service says a low pressure system off the coast of southern New England is pulling cold air down from the north. Current forecasts call for perhaps as much as 2 inches of snow in the Berkshire Mountains in western Massachusetts on Friday into Saturday, and rain with flakes possible in the Boston area. Massachusetts hasn’t had measurable snow in May since 2002.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio governor: Restaurants, bars to fully reopen on May 21
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says bars and restaurants can fully reopen in two weeks on May 21. The governor said Thursday that outside dining can begin a few days earlier on May 15. The dining reopening comes with limits, including a party limit of 10 and spacing between tables at restaurants. The governor says barbers and hair salons can also reopen May 15. DeWine's update came as Ohio reported that more than 1.1 million people have filed unemployment claims in the past seven weeks, with more than 61,000 jobless claims filed for the week ending May 2.
TEENAGER FOUND SLAIN
Bail set at $1M for man charged in Ohio teen's 1987 murder
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (AP) — Bail has been set at $1 million for a man charged in the murder of a teenager whose body was found near an outdoor music venue in Ohio more than three decades ago. Sixty-seven-year-old James Zastawnik, of Cleveland, was arraigned Thursday in Stow municipal court and did not enter a plea to his felony murder charge. It’s not known if he’s retained an attorney. The hearing came a day after he was charged in the December 1987 death of 17-year-old Barbara Blatnik. Police said the charges were “based on new evidence that was provided through advancements in DNA technology.”
VATICAN-OHIO-SEX ABUSE
US bishop resigns; didn't speak up on priest accused of rape
VATICAN CITY (AP) — A Roman Catholic bishop in Cincinnati has resigned after not going to his superiors with concerns about a priest who now is set to be tried on charges that he raped a boy. The Vatican announced Thursday that Pope Francis recently accepted the resignation of Auxiliary Bishop Joseph R. Binzer. The Archdiocese of Cincinnati noted that Binzer had already been removed as director of priest personnel “after he failed to bring past concerns about Father Geoffrey Drew’s conduct to the attention of Archbishop Dennis Schnurr." Drew has pleaded not guilty to raping the boy in the 1980s and 1990s.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOSING CENTENARIANS
Venerable but vulnerable: Centenarians hit hard by virus
BOSTON (AP) — The oldest Americans — people who are 100 or older — are among the most vulnerable in the coronavirus pandemic. Reliable estimates of the numbers of centenarians who have died are elusive. That's mainly because most state and government health agencies that track deaths lump them into an 85-and-older demographic. But newspaper death notices and other anecdotal evidence suggest the outbreak is exacting a grim toll among centenarians. In tiny Rhode Island alone, eight have lost their lives to COVID-19. Those who study elders who have achieved extreme longevity say society as a whole is diminished by their deaths.
TROOPER-SEXUAL MISCONDUCT CASE
Former trooper gets 3-year prison sentence for sex charges
EATON, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio state trooper convicted of sex crimes against several women in the course of his work and against a minor female has been sentenced to three years in prison. A judge handed down the term Wednesday. But 45-year-old Christopher Ward will not have to go to prison yet due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. It’s not clear when he might start serving his sentence. Prosecutors had argued at trial that the former state trooper from Eaton used his position of authority to sexually abuse the women. He was convicted on several counts last December but acquitted of other related allegations.