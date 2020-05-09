A Latin inspired food distribution gave out a hundred free meals to offer support during Covid-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a food drive that had bags filled with culture.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Spanish American Committee hosted a Latino-inspired food giveaway dishing out one hundred meals.
“It makes me feel like I’m serving my own family because I have family members that have lost their jobs,” Executive Director Ramonita Vargas said.
Executive Director Vargas bought the culturally relevant food items herself to help make Latino Americans feel at home.
“You know we got the rice, and we got the potato, and Goya seasoning,” she said.
Volunteers made sure they helped fill the cars that were lining up outside the Spanish American Committee’s building on Lorain Avenue.
“As much as time changes poverty never goes away, this is what this organization does caring about our community I think that’s why we survived 55 years,” said Vargas.
Vargas said The food drive was not just for the Latino community, but also for any one going through a tough time.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.