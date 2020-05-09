31 New Cases of coronavirus in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 31 more confirmed test results for coronavirus in residents of the city and no new fatalities.
This brings the total to 931 confirmed cases in the City of Cleveland and 40 fatalities since the outbreak started.
This according to a press release released from the Cleveland Mayor’s Office of Communications.
The new cases in Cleveland include males and females, whose ages range from people under 12 years old to their 100s.
As of today, there are more than 22,500 confirmed cases and 1,214 fatalities in the State of Ohio.
There are more than 1.3 million confirmed cases and 78,618 deaths in the U.S. according to the City of Cleveland statement.
According to the state of Ohio there are 22,500 confirmed cases.
However, Ohio includes 1,137 cases as CDC expanded case definitions or “probable” cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 23,697 cases.
According to the state of Ohio, total cases are the amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases and coronavirus cases using the CDC expanded definition, or “probable” cases.
Cleveland does not include “probable” or CDC expanded case definitions in their numbers.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
Residents can view the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. The County releases an updated map each Friday.
