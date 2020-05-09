7 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Trumbull County; brings total to 391 countywide

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Trumbull County Combined Health District said Saturday there is seven new cases of coronavirus in the county, which brings the total to 391 countywide. No new deaths were reported.
Health officials said as more testing is available, they anticipate an increase of positive cases.
The age range in cases is from seven years old to 101 years old. There has been a total of 151 patients in the hospital. There is a total of 35 dead in the county.
56 people are in quarantined, and they are being monitored in Trumbull County, health officials said. Warren City has 13 people in quarantine. They are also keeping track of 74 suspected cases in the Ohio Disease Reporting System.
Health officials said 328 people have successfully completed their quarantines, and they were released. Warren City has released 53 people from quarantine.
