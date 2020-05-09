Northeast Ohio: scattered snow showers then partly sunny

19 First Alert Forecast - 5/9/2020
By Jon Loufman | May 9, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT - Updated May 9 at 11:37 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: Scattered morning snow showers then partly sunny. Brisk NW winds with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight: Decreasing cloudiness and brisk with lows in the mid 30s.

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of afternoon rain and highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday night:Scattered showers with lows around 38.

Monday: Scattered showers - mainly early - with highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

