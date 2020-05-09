Security expert gives tips on how to protect yourself from “Zoom-bombing”

“I write with an urgent and important message regarding an incident that occurred at tonight’s Special Meeting of the Board of Education which was conducted virtually using the Zoom video conference system and open to members of the public. During the final question of the hour-long meeting, the live video stream was hacked and explicit child pornography was displayed on-screen for several seconds. The Board of Education and District administration moved quickly to terminate the virtual meeting. The District places the highest priority on ensuring the safety and security of our students and the entire BBHCSD community and immediately began taking all measures possible to confront this most egregious, illegal and highly heinous action.”