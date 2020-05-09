Security expert gives tips on how to protect yourself from “Zoom-bombing”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s called Zoom-bombing and sadly, the illegal online trend hit Northeast Ohio.
Thursday evening, someone hacked into the Breckslville-Broadview Heights School Board meeting and started playing child pornography, during the Zoom Video Conference.
“It was pretty alarming to say the least. I know people looked away and there were gasps,” one viewer said.
It lasted about 15 seconds but school administrators banned Zoom. Police are also investigating.
19 News spoke with security expert, Maya Levine and she said Zoom-bombing is happening all over the country.
The case at Brecksville-Broadview Heights is one of the worst she’s seen.
“I think people are bored and mean and they just want to ruin other people’s days," Levine said.
School officials told 19 News that you had to register and use a password to get into the meeting, but Levine said that’s not enough.
Here's what she recommends:
Manage your participants.
- Use waiting rooms
- Use the webinar option instead of meeting option
- Don’t share the meeting ID or invites online.
- Federal, state and local authorities have been contacted and are working the case.
The following letter, written by Superintendent Joelle Magyar, was sent to parents and discussed the details of the obscene crime:
Dear Brecksville-Broadview Heights City Schools Community,
“I write with an urgent and important message regarding an incident that occurred at tonight’s Special Meeting of the Board of Education which was conducted virtually using the Zoom video conference system and open to members of the public. During the final question of the hour-long meeting, the live video stream was hacked and explicit child pornography was displayed on-screen for several seconds. The Board of Education and District administration moved quickly to terminate the virtual meeting. The District places the highest priority on ensuring the safety and security of our students and the entire BBHCSD community and immediately began taking all measures possible to confront this most egregious, illegal and highly heinous action.”
