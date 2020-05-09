South Euclid pet food drive and distribution helping owners impacted by coronavirus crisis

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The South Euclid Humane Society is teaming up with the Herps Alive Foundation Reptile Rescue for a pet food drive, distribution, and adoption event this weekend to help those impacted by the coronavirus crisis.
The event is from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday outside the Herps Alive education center on 1489 Garden Drive in South Euclid.
"If you have been affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic and are in need, we will have free cat food, dog food, and even reptile food (including greens, packaged goods and feeder insects) available," explained Keith Gisser, executive director of Herps Alive, which will host the event outside of its education center at 1489 Garden Drive in South Euclid.
South Euclid Humane Society Director Sunny Simon added, “We will also be accepting monetary and pet food donations to help those in need. South Euclid Humane Society will have adoptable animals available at this event, too. If it is successful, we may repeat it on a monthly basis.”
Volunteers from both organizations will be observing social distancing protocols throughout the event.
However, curbside service will be available to donors and recipients who wish to stay in their car.
To donate sealed dog food, cat food or reptile food in advance of the event, call the Herps Alive Foundation at 216-374-1392.
