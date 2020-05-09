The unseasonably cold weather couldn’t keep Clevelanders inside

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When most of us think about spending a May day at the park or the lake there’s usually plenty of warm sunshine and temperatures to match.
Temperatures in the mid to high 40′s, gusty winds and peaks of sunshine was enough for people wanting to enjoy a jog, go for a bike ride or even go rollerblading.
Steven Camacho had on his winter coat and hat as he walked his dog, but said he is loving this weather, because “Hey, it’s Cleveland.”
“It’s just a beautiful day. The sun has come out, the clouds are dissipating. So it’s a great time for a good walk and fresh air. You can’t beat it." Camacho told 19 News.
Aubry Dorsey who now lives in Georgia said he can’t stay cooped up in the house with no fresh air, “It kind of affects yourself – you have to get out and enjoy life.”
Some weren’t just enjoying the fresh air, but riding the waves on the Lake.
About a half a dozen young men put on their wet suits and took their surf boards out.
One unidentified man who said he had to get back out in the water told 19 News, “If we could chose for it to be warmer we would. But since it’s not, we’ve got to take what we can get.”
Several young parents like Keianna Canada of Cleveland and Darian Lindsey said unseasonably cold or not, the fresh air helps clear their minds and get the little ones out of the house.
“Especially to give them something to do. All day in the house without school is driving us crazy. So we bundle them up in their coats, and let them come and run around a little bit,” Lindsey said.
Some visitors to the park just enjoyed sitting in their cars and talking to friends or family. Many didn’t seem too concerned about masks or social distancing.
