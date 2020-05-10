Are Ohioans ready to get back to dining out?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Outdoor dining is again going to be a reality starting May 15.
In the meanwhile many restaurants are still offering curbside pick up and delivery.
But, are customers willing to make that reservation?
“I’m definitely excited, I think it would be great for the community and everything like that,”said Michaella Angelo.
Since March, Ohioans have stayed home during the Pandemic to flatten the curve.
After seeing positive results restaurants are being told they can open back up soon starting with outside dining.
People have been thinking over the news after the Governor’s announcement last week.
“Overall it’s going to help everybody’s mental state and everybody’s feeling of togetherness again so I’m excited about it,” said Angelo.
Others are still nervous.
“Yea I’ll let someone else try it out first,” said John Collins.
His focus is still on staying home as much as possible.
“I think it’s more important that we all try to combat and eventually we can all get out without any hesitation which is what I prefer,” Collins said.
Governor Mike Dewine so far has said that inside dining will continue on May 21st.
This opening is surprising for many since restaurants, bars, hair salons, and barbershops were not included in Gov. DeWine’s initial round of openings that were part of the Responsible Restart Ohio strategy.
