Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for May 10, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health showed 1,341 deaths from the coronavirus with at least 22,081 cases reported statewide.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week the dates that have been set that will permit Ohio’s restaurants, hair salons, and barbershops to open again.
Here are today’s links:
- COVID-19 Tracker: Check out the latest on test results around the country
- 1,341 COVID-19 deaths reported in Ohio; at least 24,081 cases statewide
- 7 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Trumbull County; brings total to 398 countywide
- Ohio Dept. of Health testing 1,200 households throughout state for COVID-19 antibodies
- ‘DIVIDE AND CONQUER COVID-19’: Cleveland chef creates custom room dividers to use in restaurants
- Dante in Tremont giving free family dinners to help those impacted by coronavirus crisis
- On Mother’s Day, leaders search for optimism amid pandemic
- WHO denies report of pressure to withhold information
- National parks visitors should plan for ‘new normal’
- Citing virus, Iran says it’s ready for prisoner swap with US
- Pandemic shows contrasts between US, European safety nets
- Father, 23, dies from coronavirus after being sent home twice from Chicago hospital
- UFC 249 ushers in fan-free, mask-filled era of sports
This story will be updated throughout the day.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.