1,341 COVID-19 deaths reported in Ohio; at least 24,081 cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health said Sunday there is 1,341 total dead in the state due to coronavirus, and 24,081 total cases statewide.
Health officials said there has been a total of 4,351 patients in the hospital, and there has been a total of 1,205 admitted in the ICU.
In total, there are 1,220 confirmed dead in the state due to the virus, and 22,891 confirmed cases statewide.
The age range is less than one year old to 106 years old, with the median age range of 51.
You can see how the state breaks everything down here.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.