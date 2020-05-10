Dante in Tremont giving free family dinners to help those impacted by coronavirus crisis

Dante in Tremont giving free family dinner to help those impacted by coronavirus crisis (Source: Dante)
By Rachel Vadaj | May 10, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT - Updated May 10 at 3:37 PM

TREMONT, Ohio (WOIO) - Dante restaurant in Tremont is giving away another free family dinner for anyone who has been impacted by the coronavirus crisis and needs a hot meal.

The giveaway is from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 10 at 2247 Professor Ave.

The family dinner has penne pasta with sausage, peppers, onions, and tomatoes, as well as salad and bread.

Come get a free meal. Don’t forget about Mom

Posted by Dante Boccuzzi on Friday, May 8, 2020

The donations are made possible by sponsors Sysco, Orlando, U.S. Foods, and Aetomic Digital Marketing.

If you would like to donate, VENMO Dante Boccuzzi.

