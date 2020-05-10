‘DIVIDE AND CONQUER COVID-19’: Cleveland chef creates custom room dividers to use in restaurants

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chef Dante Boccuzzi has gotten creative to make his restaurants meet the social distance safety requirements amid the coronavirus crisis.
Boccuzzi created clear, custom room dividers to give his guests the feeling of comfort when they are allowed to dine in the restaurants again.
But, the chef isn’t keeping his creation to himself.
His company is selling the locally manufactured dividers to other businesses that would like them.
The dividers come in various sizes, styles, and colors to meet the individual needs of the business.
The clear dividers also have a washable surface to allow for easy sanitization efforts and to double as a board for dry erase markers.
Email dividers@cibicibi.com to inquire.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.