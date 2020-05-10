Fentanyl warning issued by Lorain Police after number of overdoses over the weekend

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A fentanyl warning has been issued by Lorain Police after a number of overdoses occurred over the weekend.
Police said they have responded to a number of overdoses where the person believed they were ingesting cocaine, but it is now suspected to be fentanyl.
Listed below are some of the symptoms of an opioid overdose.
If a family member or loved one starts to show these signs below, police said, please call 911 immediately.
- Loss of consciousness-Unresponsive to outside stimulus-Awake, but unable to talk.
- Breathing is very slow and shallow, erratic, or has stopped.
- For lighter-skinned people, the skin tone turns bluish-purple, for darker-skinned people, it turns grayish or ashen.
- Choking sounds, or a snore-like gurgling noise (sometimes called the “death rattle”).
- Vomiting-Body is very limp-face is very pale or clammy.
- Fingernails and lips turn blue or purplish black.
- Pulse (heartbeat) is slow, erratic, or not there at all.
If you, or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you are encouraged to seek help. There several types of addiction treatment and recovery options.
You can call your local Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Board, and you can also call the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services at 1-877-275-6364 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or text their 24/7 crisis line.
To use the crisis line, text the keyword “4hope” to 741 741 to be connected to a trained Crisis Counselor within five minutes.
