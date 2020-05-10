Lorain man stabbed to death during possible domestic situation

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police said Luis Martinez-Sanchez, 40, died due to a stabbing during a possible domestic situation.
Police said at the scene during questioning, a woman and a juvenile male told police the stabbing resulted from a domestic situation.
The victim was found bleeding heavily in the front driveway area when officers arrived, police said. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lorain by ambulance, where he died due to his injuries.
Police said no arrests have been made at this time. This is an on-going investigation, and anyone with any additional information regarding this incident should call detective Jeremy Gray at (440) 204-2105.
The incident happened on the 4600 block of Timberview Drive.
