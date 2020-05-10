19 New cases of confirmed coronavirus in Cleveland on Mother’s Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 19 more confirmed test results for coronavirus in residents of the city and no new fatalities.
Today, Sunday, May 10, 2020 Mayor Frank G. Jackson signed an order extending the City’s Proclamation of Civil Emergency through May 31, 2020.
This brings the total to 950 confirmed cases in the City of Cleveland and 40 fatalities. T
This according to a press release released from the Cleveland Mayor’s Office of Communications.
The new cases in Cleveland include males and females, whose ages range from people under 12 years old to their 100s.
As of today, there are more than 22,800 confirmed cases and 1,220 fatalities in the State of Ohio. There are more than 1.3 million confirmed cases and 79,384 deaths in the U.S.
According to the state of Ohio there are 22,891 confirmed cases.
However, Ohio includes 1,190 cases as CDC expanded case definitions or “probable” cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 24,081 cases.
According to the state of Ohio, total cases are the amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases and coronavirus cases using the CDC expanded definition, or “probable” cases.
Cleveland does not include “probable” or CDC expanded case definitions in their numbers.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
Residents can view the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. The County releases an updated map each Friday.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.