7 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Trumbull County; brings total to 398 countywide

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Trumbull County Combined Health District said Sunday there is seven new cases of coronavirus in the county, which brings the total to 398 countywide. No new deaths were reported.
Health officials said they understand the 398 may not match Ohio Department of Health numbers of 404 as of May 9. They said there is an issue with Rite Aid reporting out appropriate addresses of individuals they are testing. Until they can confirm proper addresses, they are not counting those cases.
As more testing is available, they anticipate an increase of positive cases, health officials said.
The age range in cases is from seven years old to 101 years old. There has been a total of 155 patients in the hospital. There is a total of 35 dead in the county.
50 people are in quarantined, and they are being monitored in Trumbull County, health officials said. Warren City has 14 people in quarantine. They are also keeping track of 74 suspected cases in the Ohio Disease Reporting System.
Health officials said 328 people have successfully completed their quarantines, and they were released. Warren City has released 54 people from quarantine.
