Ohio Dept. of Health testing 1,200 households throughout state for COVID-19 antibodies

Ohio Dept. of Health testing 1,200 households throughout state for COVID-19 antibodies
The FDA tightens restrictions on antibody tests for the coronavirus.
By Rachel Vadaj | May 10, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT - Updated May 10 at 11:32 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health confirmed it will be randomly selecting 1,200 households throughout the state to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

ODH will send a postcard to selected households sometime next week. then followed by a letter, notifying them that they’ve been selected and estimating when a trained team of ODH workers will visit their home.

One adult from the household will be randomly selected to participate during the in-person visit, according to ODH.

ODH said participation is voluntary, and both the postcard and the letter will explain how households can opt-out by phone or email.

Households that choose to opt-out will be removed from the list of addresses, and will not be asked again.

According to ODH, households can also decline to participate when ODH workers visit their home.

[ CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS ]

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.