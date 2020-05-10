Ohio Dept. of Health testing 1,200 households throughout state for COVID-19 antibodies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health confirmed it will be randomly selecting 1,200 households throughout the state to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
ODH will send a postcard to selected households sometime next week. then followed by a letter, notifying them that they’ve been selected and estimating when a trained team of ODH workers will visit their home.
One adult from the household will be randomly selected to participate during the in-person visit, according to ODH.
ODH said participation is voluntary, and both the postcard and the letter will explain how households can opt-out by phone or email.
Households that choose to opt-out will be removed from the list of addresses, and will not be asked again.
According to ODH, households can also decline to participate when ODH workers visit their home.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.