Scotti’s Italian Eatery staying open only for carryout and delivery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Not all Cleveland area restaurants are willing to reopen on Friday, May 15.
Scott Nathanson said he’s felt the pressure lately but, he’s standing firm.
“We want to protect our customers, we want to protect our staff and right now is not in my opinion a good time to be opening up to the public,” said Scott Nathanson, owner of Scotti’s Italian Eatery in Cleveland.
Nathanson posted a message on Facebook after Governor Mike DeWine rolled out his plans for restaurants and bars in to reopen in two phases, May 15 and May 21.
“The guidelines that the governor has set, there is too many hoops to jump through and it would be very difficult for me to do all that," said Nathanson.
Nathanson will continue to offer carryout, which Scott’s has been doing since since the coronavirus pandemic started.
He old 19 News business has been steady with customers ordering their favorite pizzas and pasta dinners.
He believes overall, people are concerned about the health and well-being of their families.
“We all have our face masks and our gloves and our staff is wearing protective gear as much as we can," he said. “’m gonna go as long as I have to until I’m 100% sure that I’m not putting anyone’s health at risk and if it has to go a year, I’ll do it,” said Nathanson.
Ohio's restaurants and bars can reopen in two phases, Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday.
Bars and restaurants can first resume outdoor service beginning May 15 and indoor dining service can resume the following week on May 21.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.