72 Summit County residents have died from COVID-19

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Health officials said Sunday there are 72 Summit County residents who have died from COVID-19.
A spokesperson from Summit County Public Health told 19 News the reason for the discrepancy in the numbers was because the probable deaths, along with the cumulative deaths were included in Saturday’s report. The eight probable deaths from Saturday’s report were removed, the spokesperson said.
There are a total of 877 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county, according to Summit County Public Health.
Health officials said there are 50 dead at long term care facilities.
Summit County Public Health reminds us to clean all ‘high touch’ surfaces every day.
High touch surfaces include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, and bedside tables.
Also, clean any surfaces that may have blood, stool, or body fluids on them.
Use a household cleaning spray or wipe according to the label instructions.
