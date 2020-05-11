Ashtabula County mail carrier indicted for selling drugs on her route

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ashtabula County mail carrier was indicted on three charges of trafficking in cocaine.
Darcy Spangler was arrested in December after a three month investigation, according to authorities.
Investigators with the Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County said Spangler was selling drugs from her work vehicle along her route.
She was arrested after she left her home and was on her way to work, said investigators.
Spangler is out on bond.
There is no next court date listed.
