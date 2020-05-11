Monday’s snowfall breaks record for latest snow accumulation ever recorded in Cleveland

Snow in Bainbridge (Source: Provided to WOIO)
By Samantha Roberts | May 11, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT - Updated May 11 at 3:10 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Did that headline have you doing a double take?

Snowfall records are not often talked about during the month of May, but here we are.

As of May 11, May 2020 is officially our sixth-snowiest May on record with 0.2″ of snowfall recorded at Cleveland-Hopkins.

With that 0.2″ of snowfall on the books on May 11, this morning’s snow is also the latest snowfall on record in Cleveland.

Technically, we’ve seen snow (at Cleveland-Hopkins) three times this month.

We accumulated a trace of snowfall on May 8 and again on May 9.

Then rain mixed with snowfall early Monday morning to give us 0.2″ for today.

I know these may not be records that you want to break, especially since we’ve all been cooped up inside.

Don’t worry though.

Significant warming is on the way in just a few days.

