Monday’s snowfall breaks record for latest snow accumulation ever recorded in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Did that headline have you doing a double take?
Snowfall records are not often talked about during the month of May, but here we are.
As of May 11, May 2020 is officially our sixth-snowiest May on record with 0.2″ of snowfall recorded at Cleveland-Hopkins.
With that 0.2″ of snowfall on the books on May 11, this morning’s snow is also the latest snowfall on record in Cleveland.
Technically, we’ve seen snow (at Cleveland-Hopkins) three times this month.
We accumulated a trace of snowfall on May 8 and again on May 9.
Then rain mixed with snowfall early Monday morning to give us 0.2″ for today.
I know these may not be records that you want to break, especially since we’ve all been cooped up inside.
Don’t worry though.
Significant warming is on the way in just a few days.
