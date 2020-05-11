Cardinal: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) _ Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $350 million.
The Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.62 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.
The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $39.16 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.9 billion.
Cardinal expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.20 to $5.40 per share.
Cardinal shares have fallen slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has fallen slightly more than 9%. The stock has dropped 0.5% in the last 12 months.
