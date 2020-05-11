Cleveland-Cliffs: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) on Monday reported a loss of $52.1 million in its first quarter.
The Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.
The mining company posted revenue of $359.1 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $367.8 million.
The company's shares closed at $4.82. A year ago, they were trading at $10.22.
