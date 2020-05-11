Cleveland man who groped woman at House of Blues must register as a sex offender for 15 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 36-year-old Cleveland man who was convicted of sexual imposition after groping a woman during a concert at the House of Blues in downtown Cleveland was sentenced Monday.
Daniel May, 36, was given one year probation and a $200 fine.
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maureen Clancy also ordered May to register as a Tier 1 sex offender for 15 years.
May touched a 26-year-old woman against her will at a concert on Oct. 17, 2019.
