Cleveland VA wants you to celebrate a surprise ‘socially distanced’ birthday for 98-year-old WWII veteran

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland VA is hosting a surprise “socially distanced” birthday party for a World War II veteran, and the medical center wants your help.
Tuesday marks the 98th birthday for veteran Clifton Smith, who is currently in hospice care at the medical center.
The Cleveland VA is hoping to get as many people as possible to drive by the “CARES Tower" so Smith can see from his balcony.
After the birthday parade, Smith will be able to safely see his family for a cake celebration on the campus’ ground-level patio.
The birthday parade will head west on East Boulevard beginning at 11 a.m. on Tuesday from East 108th Street towards Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Smith, a native of Alabama, served with the U.S. Army from February 1943 to January 1946. He has three children, six grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and two great, great grandchildren.
