Core Molding Technologies: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 97 cents.
The maker of fiber reinforced plastics posted revenue of $64 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $2.64. A year ago, they were trading at $7.84.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMT