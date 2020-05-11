Family craft time! How to make Window Weather Friends

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Zachariah Durr
Craft time! Here's an activity where kids can play meteorologists, and create Window Weather Friends to show what the day has in store!
Here’s a fun way kids can decorate the house and learn about weather! Window Weather Friends are colorful symbols that give a fun take on the outside world.
Create friendly visual versions of weather: the sun, clouds, rain, snow, even a rainbow! Take a look at our creation video above to get ideas. Then in the morning, look up what the day’s weather is predicted to be. Then hang the day’s weather forecast in the window. It’s a way to learn about the weather, and have a fun and rotating decoration.
Ohio weather is so crazy, you might get to hang up multiple friends in one day!
